Zenova Group Plc Announces Major Shareholding Change

December 02, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Zenova Group Plc (GB:ZED) has released an update.

Zenova Group Plc has announced a significant change in its voting rights structure, with Jonathan Rowland increasing his stake to 9 million shares, representing 6.42% of the total voting rights. This adjustment from a previous holding of 5 million shares highlights a notable shift in shareholder influence, which could impact the company’s strategic direction.

