Zenova Group Expands into Latin America with Chile Showcase

Zenova Group PLC has made a significant entry into the Latin American market with a successful demonstration of its innovative fire safety products in Chile, aimed at addressing the increasing risk of fires due to climate change. The event, conducted by their partner EZ International, showcased various solutions like thermal and fire protection coatings and fire extinguishers, receiving a positive response from local fire safety professionals and potential customers. This move is expected to bolster Zenova’s product demand and support its international growth strategy.

