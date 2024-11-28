News & Insights

Zenith Minerals Reports Promising Gold Drilling Results

November 28, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited has announced promising results from its RC drilling program at the Dulcie Far North Gold Project in Western Australia, confirming significant gold mineralization and hinting at potential resource expansion. The drilling, which included 17 holes over 2,268 meters, demonstrated the continuity of gold deposits and indicated further exploration potential. These findings align with Zenith’s strategy to develop the site into a standalone operation.

