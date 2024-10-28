News & Insights

Zenith Minerals Reports Promising Drilling Results

October 28, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited is making progress at its Dulcie Far North Gold Project, with significant mineralised intercepts identified in the ongoing drilling program. The initial results align with the company’s geological model, underscoring the project’s potential for growth. Further drilling will target open extensions to explore previously untested areas.

