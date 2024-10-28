Zenith Minerals Reports Promising Drilling Results

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited is making progress at its Dulcie Far North Gold Project, with significant mineralised intercepts identified in the ongoing drilling program. The initial results align with the company’s geological model, underscoring the project’s potential for growth. Further drilling will target open extensions to explore previously untested areas.

For further insights into AU:ZNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.