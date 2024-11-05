Zenith Minerals to Quote Over 20 Million Securities

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 20,427,207 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective from November 6, 2024. This move follows previously announced transactions and signifies a strategic step in enhancing the company’s market presence. Investors and market enthusiasts should keep an eye on Zenith’s evolving financial landscape.

