Zenith Minerals Launches Drilling at Red Mountain Project

Zenith Minerals Limited has launched a new Reverse Circulation drilling campaign at its Red Mountain Gold Project in Queensland, targeting high-priority zones revealed by updated geological models. This phase aims to enhance the understanding of mineralization and expand on previous findings, positioning Red Mountain as a core asset in Zenith’s gold portfolio. The project’s strategic location and existing infrastructure offer logistical advantages for future operations.

