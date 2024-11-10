News & Insights

Stocks

Zenith Minerals Launches Drilling at Red Mountain Project

November 10, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited has launched a new Reverse Circulation drilling campaign at its Red Mountain Gold Project in Queensland, targeting high-priority zones revealed by updated geological models. This phase aims to enhance the understanding of mineralization and expand on previous findings, positioning Red Mountain as a core asset in Zenith’s gold portfolio. The project’s strategic location and existing infrastructure offer logistical advantages for future operations.

For further insights into AU:ZNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.