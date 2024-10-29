News & Insights

Stocks

Zenith Minerals Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 29, 2024, at PKF Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxy votes online before the meeting and can submit questions in advance. The move to electronic notices aims to streamline communication and engage shareholders effectively.

For further insights into AU:ZNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.