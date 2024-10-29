Zenith Minerals Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 29, 2024, at PKF Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxy votes online before the meeting and can submit questions in advance. The move to electronic notices aims to streamline communication and engage shareholders effectively.

