Zendesk (ZEN), Surgery Partners (SGRY) and Tesla (TSLA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist for Zacks Investment Research and he has a few names to close out 2019. Brian wants this stocks to be on your radar screen for 2020, so let’s get right to it.

Zendesk ZEN is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Brian really likes this stock. Before the video he noted that the stock had a recent pull back and is poised for a run. In the video Brian highlights the idea of the stock beating the number and posting significant year over year revenue growth. Brian believes that this stock can get to $100 by the middle of 2020.

Surgery Partners SGRY is the next stock on the list, but this was more of a special case. Brian took a look at the normal numbers but pointed us to a number that wasn’t on the Zacks site and that is the short interest. In a strong market, which is what we have now, the shorts are getting crushed and with a 32% short interest a squeeze in this name could CONTINUE. Brian wanted that emphasis added there as the stock has run, but there are still far too many shares sold short. It is a crowded trade and Brian believes this stock hits $20 in the near term.

Finally, as Brian was reviewing the short squeeze idea for SGRY, he pulled up Telsa TSLA which was trading at $405 today. Brian has long been a fan of the stock and the cars and delivered the humble brag of being a Model X owner. He also committed to buying the Cybertruck down the road.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.