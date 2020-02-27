Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.84, changing hands as low as $79.21 per share. Zendesk Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZEN's low point in its 52 week range is $62.385 per share, with $94.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.