Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.28, changing hands as high as $77.38 per share. Zendesk Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZEN's low point in its 52 week range is $50.23 per share, with $94.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.87.

