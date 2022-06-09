Zendesk to continue as independent company after completing strategic review

June 9 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc ZEN.N said on Thursday it would continue as an independent public company after the software firm completed a strategic review.

The company is under pressure from activist investment firm Jana Partners, which launched a proxy fight at Zendesk and nominated four director candidates. New York-based Jana argued that the company needs to be rehabilitated after its unpopular attempt to buy Momentive Global.

