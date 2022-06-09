US Markets
Zendesk to continue as independent company after completing strategic review

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Zendesk Inc said on Thursday it would continue as an independent public company after the software firm completed a strategic review.

The company is under pressure from activist investment firm Jana Partners, which launched a proxy fight at Zendesk and nominated four director candidates. New York-based Jana argued that the company needs to be rehabilitated after its unpopular attempt to buy Momentive Global.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)

