Zendesk to be taken private in $10.2 bln deal

Zendesk Inc will be acquired by a consortium of private equity firms led by Hellman and Friedman and Permira in a $10.2 billion deal, the software firm said on Friday.

June 24 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc ZEN.N will be acquired by a consortium of private equity firms led by Hellman and Friedman and Permira in a $10.2 billion deal, the software firm said on Friday.

Zendesk shareholders will receive $77.50 per share, which represents a premium of 33.7% to Zendesk's close on Thursday. The equity value of the deal is $9.5 billion based on 122.54 million outstanding shares, according to Refinitiv data.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Zendesk's shares were up 29% at $75 in premarket trading, after jumping about 50% earlier on reports about the deal.

