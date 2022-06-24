Zendesk to be taken private in $10.2 bln deal

Adds shares, deal details

June 24 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc ZEN.N will be acquired by a consortium of private equity firms led by Hellman and Friedman and Permira in a $10.2 billion deal, the software firm said on Friday.

Zendesk shareholders will receive $77.50 per share, which represents a premium of 33.7% to Zendesk's close on Thursday. The equity value of the deal is $9.5 billion based on 122.54 million outstanding shares, according to Refinitiv data.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Zendesk's shares were up 29% at $75 in premarket trading, after jumping about 50% earlier on reports about the deal.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Maju Samuel)

