Zendesk To Be Taken Private By Investors Led By Hellman & Friedman, Permira In $10.2 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) announced Friday it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by leading global investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC in an all-cash transaction that values Zendesk at approximately $10.2 billion.

In addition to Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the investor group includes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and GIC.

Under the terms of this agreement, Zendesk shareholders will receive $77.50 per share. The offer represents a premium of approximately 34% over Zendesk's closing stock price on June 23, 2022, the last full trading day prior to this announcement.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by Zendesk's Board of Directors, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year and is subject to customary closing conditions, including Zendesk stockholder approval.

Hellman & Friedman and Permira have arranged for debt and equity financing commitments for the purpose of financing the transaction. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk will operate as a privately-held company.

