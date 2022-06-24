Zendesk to be acquired by Hellman and Friedman, Permira in $10.2 bln deal

June 24 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc ZEN.N will be acquired by a consortium of private equity firms led by Hellman and Friedman and Permira in a $10.2 billion deal, the software firm said on Friday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

