Zendesk to be acquired by Hellman and Friedman, Permira in $10.2 bln deal

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 24 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc ZEN.N will be acquired by a consortium of private equity firms led by Hellman and Friedman and Permira in a $10.2 billion deal, the software firm said on Friday.

