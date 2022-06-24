Zendesk surges over 50% after reports of fresh deal talks

June 24 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc's ZEN.N shares surged over 50% in premarket trading on Friday following reports that the software company was close to a deal with a group of buyout firms.

Reuters reported on Thursday that a consortium including Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira could strike a deal in the coming days, though financial details were unknown.

Shares of Zendesk, which have a market value of $7 billion, were up 55% at $90. They were one of the most discussed stocks on investor-focused social media platform stockstwits.com on Friday. The shares have fallen about 44% so far this year.

"I have not seen a price projection on this takeover rumor but you could figure that (at current levels) the stock still might have room to run" said Matthew Tuttle, chief executive and chief information officer at Tuttle Capital Management.

San Francisco-based Zendesk, which has been under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, said earlier this month it would continue as an independent public company after completing a review of its business, which sent shares plunging 14% on the day.

Earlier this year, Zendesk rejected a buyout offer from a consortium of private equity firms for as much $16 billion or a price between $127 and $132 per share, under activist shareholder pressure to abandon its $3.9 billion acquisition of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc MNTV.O.

Zendesk is reportedly in talks with Jana, its fifth biggest shareholder which has also nominated four directors to its board, to settle, which could involve changes to the board and leadership.

