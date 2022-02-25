US Markets
Zendesk shareholders reject Momentive takeover

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc ZEN.N shareholders on Friday rejected its $4 billion takeover of web-survey company SurveyMonkey's parent Momentive Global Inc MNTV.O.

Momentive said its merger agreement with Zendesk has terminated.

Zendesk proposed to buy Momentive in October in an all-stock deal, which drew opposition shortly after from investors, including activist hedge fund Jana Partners, and proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co criticizing its financial merit and logic.

