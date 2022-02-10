Zendesk gets takeover bids from PE firms including Thoma Bravo - WSJ

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Software firm Zendesk Inc ZEN.N has received takeover offers from Thoma Bravo LP and other private equity firms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Zendesk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is currently in a proxy fight with an activist investor seeking to scrap its proposed acquisition of SurveyMonkey's parent firm Momentive Global Inc MNTV.O.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.