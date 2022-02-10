US Markets
Zendesk gets takeover bids from PE firms including Thoma Bravo - WSJ

Eva Mathews Reuters
Software firm Zendesk Inc has received takeover offers from Thoma Bravo LP and other private equity firms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Zendesk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is currently in a proxy fight with an activist investor seeking to scrap its proposed acquisition of SurveyMonkey's parent firm Momentive Global Inc MNTV.O.

