Zendesk close to striking buyout deal with group - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Software company Zendesk Inc is close to a deal with a group of buyout firms that includes Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

June 23 (Reuters) - Software company Zendesk Inc ZEN.N is close to a deal with a group of buyout firms that includes Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be struck in the coming days assuming the talks don't fall apart, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3HPcxRt)

Zendesk's shares rose 41.5% to $81.98 after the bell.

The company, which has been under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, said earlier in June it would continue as an independent public company after completing a review of its business.

Zendesk, Hellman & Friedman did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Permira declined to comment.

