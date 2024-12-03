ZenaTech’s Spider Vision Sensors signs partnership agreement with Suntek

ZenaTech (ZENA) announces that its Taiwan-based Spider Vision Sensors Ltd. subsidiary has signed a partnership agreement with Suntek Global, a Taiwan-based certified electronics manufacturer of vision systems, to collaborate on design and manufacturing of Blue UAS and National Defense Administration Act compliant cameras to be embedded into its ZenaDrone’s products for the US Defense branches and NATO. The two companies will collaborate on camera design, features, testing and manufacturing, initially for a 25-megapixel camera to be used in the ZenaDrone IQ Series of indoor/outdoor drones. The first camera for the IQ Nano drone is expected to be ready to ship in a matter of weeks. This will be followed by collaboration on NDAA-compliant AI drone cameras to be incorporated into ZenaDrone 1000 drones designed for defense organizations for surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics and tactical missions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZENA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.