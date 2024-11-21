News & Insights

ZenaTech signed Blue UAS, NDAA compliant partner agreements for supply chain

November 21, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

ZenaTech (ZENA) announces that it has signed Blue Unmanned Aerial Systems, UAS, and US National Defense Authorization Act, NDAA, compliant partner agreements for its supply chain in order to sell its ZenaDrone 1000 AI drone solutions to US Defense branches and to NATO forces. Through its subsidiary ZenaDrone, the Company recently participated in a Taiwan Trade Mission organized by the Arizona Commerce Authority, ACA, that directly resulted in these partnerships. ZenaTech can now confirm that all ZenaDrone’s electrical components and supply chain will comply with NDAA standards. ZenaDrone previously completed paid trials with both the US Air Force and US Naval Research using its drones for carrying critical cargo — such as blood — in the field.

