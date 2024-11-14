ZenaTech revenue increased 15% in 9 months in 2024 vs 2023

“Our first quarter as a public company consisted of laying the groundwork for growth by making strides on many fronts, including our products by launching the IQ Nano autonomous AI drone and starting our first paid inventory management trial with a significant multinational customer. Our four acquisitions added considerable recurring revenue and functionality to enhance our drone solutions. We achieved a regulatory win to commence our aerial operations and testing, operation expansion and manufacturing in Arizona. Establishing a components and sensor manufacturing office in Taiwan will ensure low cost and compliant supply for our drones enabling us to become a U.S. military approved supplier,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

