ZenaTech Launches Drone As A Service For U.S. Defense And Government Agencies

(RTTNews) - ZenaTech Inc. (ZENA) has announced the launch of its new Drone as a Service or DaaS model, specifically tailored for U.S. defense and federal government agencies.

The initiative includes new strategic partnerships and aims to accelerate the adoption of autonomous drone technology across military operations.

The service is powered by ZenaDrone, a subsidiary of ZenaTech, and offers military-grade drone solutions on an on-demand basis—eliminating the need for customers to purchase drone hardware, hire pilots, manage maintenance, or navigate regulatory approvals.

To support its defense market entry, ZenaTech has partnered with Bromelkamp Government Relations and Winning Strategies Washington, two firms specializing in federal lobbying, defense consulting, and business development within the U.S. Department of Defense and related agencies.

The DaaS offering includes advanced drone models such as the ZenaDrone 1000, which features a 40 kg payload capacity, 1-hour flight time, AI-powered autonomy, and modular payload support for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance or ISR, and tactical resupply missions.

Also included are the IQ Nano and IQ Square, lightweight drones designed for ISR in confined or GPS-denied environments, indoor security, and field operations.

ZenaTech is actively pursuing Green UAS and Blue UAS certifications, which are required for compliance with current federal standards prohibiting the use of Chinese-manufactured drones in sensitive U.S. government and defense settings.

"Our Drone as a Service model is built to meet the shifting defense priorities of autonomy, resilience, and security," said Shaun Passley, CEO of ZenaTech.

He further added that, "These new partnerships will help us establish relationships across government agencies and expand our national security footprint."

With the rise in demand for flexible, secure, and scalable drone systems, ZenaTech's DaaS platform provides government users with mission-ready solutions while reducing cost and operational complexity.

Founded in 2017, ZenaTech specializes in AI drone technology, SaaS platforms, and quantum computing. Its drone products are currently deployed across industries including agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, and defense.

Currently, ZENA is trading at $6.16, up by 93.73 percent on the Nasdaq.

