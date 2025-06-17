ZenaTech, Inc. Launches IQ Nano Autonomous Indoor Drone for U.S. Department of Defense Applications

ZenaTech launched the IQ Nano drone, enhancing DoD operations in inventory management, security, and search and rescue.

ZenaTech, Inc. has announced the launch of the IQ Nano, a compact autonomous indoor drone designed for use by the US Department of Defense and government agencies, enhancing applications such as inventory management, facility security, and search and rescue operations. This follows recent US policy changes aimed at accelerating the adoption of domestic drones within the DoD. The IQ Nano features capabilities essential for operation in challenging environments, including barcode scanning for inventory, high-definition and thermal imaging for surveillance, and autonomous navigation for search missions. ZenaTech plans to pursue Green UAS certification, a necessary step towards achieving Blue UAS certification, which will affirm the drone’s security and readiness for military applications. The drone is part of a larger strategy to integrate advanced AI technologies into defense logistics and operations, thereby improving efficiency and effectiveness in critical mission scenarios.

Potential Positives

Launch of the ZenaDrone’s IQ Nano positions ZenaTech as an innovative player in the defense sector, catering to specific needs of the US Department of Defense and government agencies.

The company plans to apply for Green UAS and Blue UAS certifications, enhancing its credibility and positioning in the secure drone supplier market for military applications.

The IQ Nano drone's advanced features, including HD imaging and autonomous capabilities, demonstrate ZenaTech's commitment to developing cutting-edge technology that can enhance operational efficiencies in critical areas like security and logistics.

By automating tasks traditionally performed by personnel, the IQ Nano drone supports improved mission success and operational safety, showcasing ZenaTech’s role in modernizing defense applications.

Potential Negatives

The requirement for Green and Blue UAS certifications indicates that ZenaTech's products are not yet recognized as secure and mission-ready for military use, which may limit market access and opportunities in defense contracts.

The mention of dependencies on regulatory changes and procurement directives suggests that ZenaTech's business prospects may be vulnerable to shifts in government policies, introducing uncertainty in its operations.

The extensive list of forward-looking statements may highlight an over-reliance on future projections, which can raise concerns about the company's current performance and ability to meet those expectations.

FAQ

What is the ZenaDrone IQ Nano designed for?

The ZenaDrone IQ Nano is designed for indoor operations, including inventory management, facility security, and search and rescue missions.

How does the IQ Nano improve inventory management?

The IQ Nano automates inventory management by scanning barcodes, reducing manual labor, human errors, and improving overall safety.

What certifications is ZenaTech pursuing for the IQ Nano?

ZenaTech plans to apply for Green UAS and Blue UAS certifications to validate the IQ Nano as a secure drone for military use.

What are the main features of the IQ Nano drone?

The IQ Nano features HD and thermal imaging, autonomous flight capabilities, obstacle avoidance, and is durable for operations in confined spaces.

How does the IQ Nano enhance defense logistics?

The IQ Nano enhances defense logistics by enabling faster inventory audits, comprehensive surveillance, and improved situational awareness through coordinated drone fleets.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the launch of the ZenaDrone’s IQ Nano, a compact autonomous indoor drone, for US Department of Defense (DoD) agencies and government use to innovate applications including inventory management, facility security, and search and rescue. Following recent



US Executive Order



policy directives aimed at fast-tracking DoD adoption of secure US-made drones and streamlining procurement, the company plans to apply for Green UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) certification, followed by Blue UAS certification required to be officially recognized as a secure and mission-ready drone supplier to US military customers.





“New policy directives have cleared regulatory hurdles and aligned procurement to supercharge US defense drone manufacturers,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech. “As defense agencies navigate an increasingly complex security and logistics landscape, autonomous AI technologies like the IQ Nano indoor drone are critical to maintain a tactical edge. By automating and streamlining tasks like inventory management, security, reconnaissance, and search and rescue, it frees personnel to focus on strategic decision-making, ultimately enhancing mission success and protecting lives.”





The



IQ Nano drone



is engineered for operations in GPS-denied, confined, or high-risk environments where traditional systems and personnel face operational challenges. It automates inventory management by precisely scanning barcodes of stock in armories and warehouses, reducing manual labour, human errors and improving safety. Equipped with HD and thermal imaging plus AI-powered anomaly detection, it enables secure indoor surveillance of command centers, ammunition depots, and restricted zones. Its stable hover capabilities, obstacle avoidance, and durable Carbon-fiber design ensure safe operation in confined spaces.





The drone’s autonomous flight and night vision capabilities support search and rescue by navigating dark, collapsed, or inaccessible areas to locate personnel, deliver supplies, and monitor for threats. Compact and rapidly deployable, the IQ Nano enhances agility across defense infrastructure and logistics.





Beyond these capabilities, the IQ Nano can support facility mapping and digital twin creation (virtual 3D model of a facility) to aid mission planning, maintenance, and infrastructure analysis. Additionally, it can also contribute to combat training and simulation exercises by replicating reconnaissance scenarios and capturing performance data in controlled environments.





The IQ Nano is designed to operate not just as a single unit but as a part of a drone fleet or swarm. In indoor military environments, these coordinated fleets can cover expansive or complex facilities simultaneously, enabling faster inventory audits, comprehensive surveillance, and enhanced situational awareness.





The company plans to initiate the Green UAS certification process for the IQ Nano which is considered a pathway to the Blue UAS certification list. The main difference is that the Green UAS is a commercial certification for secure drones led by the AUVSI drone industry association. The Blue UAS is a military-grade approval managed by the DoD, which includes additional security and performance evaluations and a strict country of origin requirement that must not include Chinese suppliers.







