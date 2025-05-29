ZenaTech Announces Quantum Computing Initiative to Enhance Wildfire Detection and Response in the U.S.

ZenaTech announces a new initiative using quantum computing and AI drones for wildfire detection and management in the US.

ZenaTech, Inc., a technology firm focused on AI drones and quantum computing, has launched a strategic initiative to transform wildfire detection and response in the Western U.S. through the use of AI-powered drones within its Clear Sky project. This innovation aims to counter the rising threat of costly weather events by employing advanced environmental monitoring techniques, including drone swarms equipped with thermal sensors and multispectral imaging. ZenaTech's integration of quantum computing with its AI drone technology allows for rapid processing of atmospheric data, enabling near real-time wildfire predictions and effective emergency responses. The initiative will involve a team of engineers dedicated to research and development in wildfire modeling and forecasting, as well as collaborations with local partners for land survey projects and autonomous monitoring of tribal lands.

ZenaTech is launching a strategic initiative to integrate quantum computing with AI-powered drones for enhanced wildfire detection and response, addressing a critical environmental challenge.

The Clear Sky project aims to leverage advanced technology for high-precision environmental monitoring, potentially positioning ZenaTech as a leader in mitigating billion-dollar weather events.

The initiative includes collaboration with a land survey engineering company and partnerships with Native American tribes for fire management, expanding ZenaTech's operational reach and support for local communities.

The planned expansion of the R&D team to 20 engineers dedicated to wildfire modeling and AI-augmented forecasting indicates ZenaTech's commitment to innovation and growth in its technological capabilities.

Press release lacks specific timelines for the implementation of the Clear Sky project, which may lead to skepticism about the feasibility and commitment to the announced initiative.

Potential reliance on quantum computing technology, which is still an emerging field, raises concerns about the practicality and operational challenges in deploying this advanced technology effectively.

The mention of significant billion-dollar weather disasters may create a perception that ZenaTech is entering a market that requires immediate and effective solutions, putting pressure on the company to deliver results quickly.

What is ZenaTech's new initiative?

ZenaTech's new initiative focuses on using AI-powered drones and quantum computing to improve wildfire detection and response.

How does ZenaTech utilize quantum computing in its projects?

ZenaTech integrates quantum computing to process complex datasets rapidly, enhancing predictive models for wildfire management.

What is the Clear Sky project?

The Clear Sky project aims to mitigate billion-dollar weather events through high-precision monitoring using AI drones and quantum-enhanced analytics.

What types of drones are used in ZenaTech's wildfire initiative?

ZenaTech uses the ZenaDrone 1000 and drone swarms equipped with thermal sensors, multispectral imaging, and LiDAR for data collection.

How is ZenaTech expanding its team for wildfire research?

ZenaTech plans to expand its Clear Sky project team to 20 engineers dedicated to research and development in wildfire modeling.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc, (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces its strategic initiative to utilize quantum computing and AI-powered drones to revolutionize wildfire detection, forecasting, and response in the US Western and Coastal states. This innovative solution is part of ZenaTech’s expanding Clear Sky project, an initiative which aims to mitigate the increasing threat of billion-dollar weather events using high-precision environmental monitoring powered by AI drones, drone swarms and quantum-enhanced analytics.





“We want to harness next-generation drone technology for frontline defence against one of America’s more dangerous natural threats” said Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of ZenaTech. “By integrating quantum computing with our AI drone systems, we can process massive volumes of atmospheric and terrain data to provide near real-time wildfire predictions and response strategies with unmatched speed and accuracy.”





The integration of quantum computing allows ZenaTech to process complex datasets far faster than traditional methods—turning raw drone telemetry into actionable intelligence for emergency response teams, forestry services, and environmental protection agencies.





Using the ZenaDrone 1000 drone and fleets of drones equipped with thermal sensors, multispectral imaging, and 360-degree LiDAR, autonomous flight missions over 300 square miles can be performed. These drone swarms gather environmental data which is then processed using quantum computing platforms to build predictive models that simulate wildfire spread based on terrain, vegetation density, humidity, and wind patterns.





ZenaTech’s recently acquired Portland, Oregon-based land survey engineering company and now a Drone as a Service office, will be part of this initiative surveying large tracks of land for wildfires and fire management testing incorporating drone swarm technology in the Northwest in the Pacific Coast areas. The company will also utilize its Wyoming Native American partnership for testing fire mitigation, and autonomous monitoring of tribal lands. The Clear Sky project initial team will be expanded to 20 engineers dedicated to the company’s R&D initiatives including wildfire modelling, geospatial optimization, and AI-augmented forecasting.







Quantum computing



is an emergent field of cutting-edge computer science harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers of today, to process massively complicated mathematical problems and data at orders of magnitude faster speeds. Quantum computers can analyse vast and complex drone data much faster and more accurately, improving weather predictions and enhancing the ability to forecast extreme events.





Last year, there were 58 separate billion-dollar weather disasters globally, the second highest on record, which includes 27 in the US caused by extreme weather including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and severe storms— according to



Gallagher Re’s Natural Catastrophe and Climate Report



.







About ZenaTech









ZenaTech



(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.







About ZenaDrone









ZenaDrone



, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modelling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the



ZenaDrone 1000



drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the



IQ Nano



indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the



IQ Square



is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.







