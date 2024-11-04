ZenaTech announces dual listing of shares on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ZenaTech (ZENA) announces that its common shares currently traded on Nasdaq, are now cross listed and traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “49Q” as of October 31, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZENA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.