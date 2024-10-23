ZenaTech announces agreement to acquire ZooOffice

ZenaTech (ZENA) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ZooOffice, the holding company for software companies Jadian and DeskFlex, from ZenaTech’s former parent company. The acquisition of these two software companies will provide important compliance and inspection software as well as scheduling and mapping software that will be incorporated into ZenaTech’s ZenaDrone AI drone solutions. This transaction further expands ZenaTech’s portfolio of SaaS software solutions and customer base and is expected to add to recurring revenue in the government sector among others. The acquisition is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals that may be required.

