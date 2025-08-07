ZenaTech Acquires Cardinal Civil To Expand Drone Services In Southeast U.S.

(RTTNews) - ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA), a business technology provider specializing in AI-powered drones and Drone as a Service - DaaS, has completed its largest acquisition to date with the purchase of Cardinal Civil Resources, a Williamsburg-based land surveying and engineering firm operating across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

This move strengthens ZenaTech's DaaS presence in the Southeast and expands its portfolio of major clients, including the US Department of Transportation (USDOT).

Founded in 2010, Cardinal Civil is known for delivering complex survey projects for federal, state, and municipal agencies, as well as for prominent commercial clients like national homebuilders and the US National Park Service. The acquisition brings ZenaTech established operations in high-growth markets, multi-year government contracts, and a wide range of commercial customers.

ZenaTech CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said the deal not only grows the company's national footprint but connects it with a deeply rooted client base that will help scale its DaaS model in the region. He highlighted the significance of the recent BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) proposal announced by US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, which aims to standardize commercial drone operations by removing waiver requirements, enhancing opportunities for ZenaTech's advanced drone tech paired with Cardinal's expertise.

With this acquisition, ZenaTech has now completed eight U.S. deals as part of its plan to establish 25 DaaS locations nationwide by mid-next year. The company continues to target firms ready for tech-driven innovation, aiming to build a scalable, flexible, and on-demand drone service network that eliminates the burden of ownership, maintenance, and regulatory compliance for customers.

