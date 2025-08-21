Markets
ZenaTech To Acquire Two Florida Firms To Expand Drone Services In Aviation, Defense And Construction

August 21, 2025 — 06:32 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA), a provider of AI-driven drones, Drone as a Service - DaaS, Enterprise SaaS, and quantum computing solutions, has signed agreements to acquire two Florida-based companies to strengthen its U.S. drone services footprint.

The deals aim to boost revenue and diversify its customer base across aviation, defense, government, and commercial sectors.

One acquisition targets a multi-county power washing firm, enabling ZenaTech to introduce drone-powered cleaning services for aircraft, facilities, and defense infrastructure. The second involves a land surveying company with a 30-year client base, enhancing ZenaTech's Southeast presence and supporting expansion into construction and real estate markets.

CEO Shaun Passley stated that these acquisitions will diversify revenue streams and advance the adoption of autonomous, eco-friendly drone cleaning technologies, improving safety and efficiency in aviation maintenance.

ZenaTech has completed eight U.S. acquisitions and plans to establish 25 DaaS sites nationwide by mid-2026. Its strategy centers on acquiring established service businesses suited for drone integration to build a scalable, recurring-revenue platform.

Thursday, ZENA closed at $4.93, up 7.41%, and is trading after hours at $4.9497, up 0.40%, on the NasdaqCM.

