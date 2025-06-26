ZenaTech To Acquire NC Land Survey Firm; Expand Southeast U.S. Presence

(RTTNews) - ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA), a technology company, on Thursday announced that it has signed an offer to acquire a land surveying firm based in North Carolina with a strong client base in government. The financial terms were not disclosed.

This proposed deal, along with a previously announced land survey acquisition in the state, will expand the company's operations in North Carolina.

The acquisition is expected to boost the company's market presence in the region and support its growth across the U.S. Southeast.

As part of its Drone-as-a-Service or DaaS strategy, the company has completed five acquisitions across the U.S. so far and plans to carry out 20 more over the next 12 months.

ZenaTech's DaaS model is flexible, easy to scale, and uses smart, self-flying drones made by ZenaDrone.

The land surveying company offers a wide range of services, such as boundary surveys, site and topographic surveys, ALTA/ACSM surveys, and construction staking. The services support permitting, financing, and building projects for cities, counties, and businesses.

In the pre-market trading, ZenaTech is 2.17% higher at $4.0152 on the Nasdaq.

