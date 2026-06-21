Zenas BioPharma's CEO Purchased 60,000 Company Shares. Here's a Deeper Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

CEO Leon Moulder acquired 60,000 shares for a total value of approximately $1.01 million on May 18, 2026.

This transaction represents 13.04% of his aggregate holdings prior to the transaction.

The purchase is consistent with a pattern of net buying, and reflects ongoing accumulation capacity, as holdings have expanded substantially over the past year.

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Leon O. Molder Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO), reported the open-market purchase of 60,000 shares at a weighted average price of $16.88 per share, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 60,000 Transaction value $1.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 423,155 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.16 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($16.88). Post-transaction value based on May 18, 2026 closing price.

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Leon Moulder's historical trading activity?

This 60,000-share acquisition falls within the higher end of his transaction sizes over the past year, with several purchases in the 54,000, 60,000, 57,000, and 100,000 share range, supporting a sustained accumulation trend.

This 60,000-share acquisition falls within the higher end of his transaction sizes over the past year, with several purchases in the 54,000, 60,000, 57,000, and 100,000 share range, supporting a sustained accumulation trend. What is the impact on overall insider ownership?

Following this transaction, Moulder controls 423,155 directly-held shares, with total beneficial ownership, including shares held indirectly via the Leon O. Moulder, Jr. Revocable Trust, exceeding 520,000 shares, or approximately 0.95% of Zenas BioPharma's outstanding shares as of the latest filing. He also holds another 1,786,039 shares indirectly through Tellus BioVentures LLC.

Following this transaction, Moulder controls 423,155 directly-held shares, with total beneficial ownership, including shares held indirectly via the Leon O. Moulder, Jr. Revocable Trust, exceeding 520,000 shares, or approximately 0.95% of Zenas BioPharma's outstanding shares as of the latest filing. He also holds another 1,786,039 shares indirectly through Tellus BioVentures LLC. What is the market context for the purchase price?

The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of $16.88, with the stock showing a 53.6% one-year total return as of the transaction date.

The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of $16.88, with the stock showing a 53.6% one-year total return as of the transaction date. Does the transaction reflect available capacity or a change in buying cadence?

The purchase leverages Moulder's increased direct ownership base, and maintains the net-buying cadence observed over the past year, with the elevated trade size matching his capacity expansion rather than signaling a deviation from established behavior.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 18, 2026) $16.91 Market capitalization $846.87 million Net income (TTM) ($425.15 million) 1-year price change 53.6%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Zenas BioPharma develops immunology-based therapies, with a pipeline led by obexelimab targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Additional candidates include ZB002, ZB004, ZB001, and ZB005.

It operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on advancing monoclonal antibody therapies through clinical trials and regulatory approval, with revenue anticipated from future product commercialization, and potential licensing agreements.

The company targets healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics treating patients with autoimmune and rare immune-mediated conditions.

Zenas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in transformative immunology therapies, with a primary focus on monoclonal antibodies for autoimmune and rare diseases.

The company leverages a robust pipeline and scientific expertise to address significant unmet medical needs in immunology. Its strategy centers on advancing late-stage product candidates and building a differentiated portfolio to establish a competitive position in the biopharmaceutical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Zenas BioPharma CEO Leon Molder’s May 18 purchase of company shares suggests he has a bullish outlook towards the stock. The buy comes after Zenas shares fell at the start of 2026 from a 52-week high of $44.60 reached in December.

Molder doesn’t need to buy more shares given his sizable equity stake through both direct and indirect holdings. His accumulation of more stock points to a belief the steady advancement in the development of treatments such as obexelimab will eventually pay off.

As of June 2, a recent study regarding obexelimab revealed encouraging results of its effectiveness. Now, the race is on to achieve FDA approval before Zenas BioPharma must acquire more funding.

Zenas shares have experienced lackluster performance in 2026. This is understandable given the company’s net loss in the first quarter ballooned to $81 million from $33.6 million in the prior year. Zenas exited Q1 with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $718.5 million, which can sustain operations for a time so long as costs don’t continue to rise too quickly.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.