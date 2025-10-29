Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Price Target Increased by 21.59% to 40.22

The average one-year price target for Zenas BioPharma (NasdaqGS:ZBIO) has been revised to $40.22 / share. This is an increase of 21.59% from the prior estimate of $33.08 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.21% from the latest reported closing price of $30.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zenas BioPharma. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBIO is 0.36%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.72% to 35,551K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBIO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 4,912K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enavate Sciences GP holds 3,761K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,734K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBIO by 25.38% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,250K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBIO by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,893K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.