Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Price Target Increased by 10.51% to 44.44

The average one-year price target for Zenas BioPharma (NasdaqGS:ZBIO) has been revised to $44.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.51% from the prior estimate of $40.22 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.98% from the latest reported closing price of $35.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zenas BioPharma. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBIO is 0.56%, an increase of 55.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 36,344K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBIO is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 4,912K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enavate Sciences GP holds 3,761K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,734K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,000K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBIO by 85.93% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,893K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

