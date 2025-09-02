Markets
Zenas BioPharma Secures Up To $300 Mln Funding From Royalty Pharma For Obexelimab

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) and Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (ZBIO) Tuesday announced that Royalty Pharma will provide up to $300 million in exchange for a royalty on sales of obexelimab.

Zenas BioPharma's obexelimab is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD), and in Phase 2 study for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (RMS) and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

As per the deal, Zenas will receive up to $300 million, that includes $75 million in upfront payment and three additional payments of $75 million each associated with the upcoming results of the obexelimab Phase 3 INDIGO trial and FDA approval for the treatment of IgG4-Related Disease

"This financing will support obexelimab development and a potential IgG4-RD commercial launch in the first half of 2027, subject to approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)," Zenas BioPharma said in a statement.

