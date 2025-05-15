Zenas BioPharma Reports Progress in Clinical Trials and Strengthens Leadership Team with New Appointments

Zenas BioPharma reports ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials, leadership appointments, and financial results for Q1 2025.

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. provided an update on its clinical programs and financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The Company anticipates topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 INDIGO trial for Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease by year-end 2025, and expects enrollment in the Phase 2 MoonStone trial for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis to conclude soon with results anticipated by early Q4 2025. The Phase 2 SunStone trial in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is expected to complete enrollment by year-end 2025, with results expected mid-2026. Zenas has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Dr. Lisa von Moltke as Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Haley Laken as Chief Scientific Officer. As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported $314.2 million in cash and investments, projected to sustain its operations into Q4 2026.

Topline results from pivotal Phase 3 INDIGO trial in Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease expected around year-end 2025, marking a significant advancement in the treatment landscape for autoimmune diseases.

Strengthened leadership team with appointments of Lisa von Moltke, M.D., and Haley Laken, Ph.D., bringing valuable expertise in drug development and research to enhance the company’s capabilities.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $314.2 million as of March 31, 2025, provide a strong financial runway to support ongoing clinical trials through the fourth quarter of 2026.

Out-licensed regional rights to ZB001 for thyroid eye disease, generating upfront payment and potential future milestone payments, contributing to the company’s financial health and partnership strategy.

Net loss increased to $33.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, higher than the net loss of $27.8 million for the same period in 2024, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Research and Development expenses rose significantly to $34.9 million from $22.6 million year-over-year, reflecting increased costs without guaranteed returns linked to clinical trial outcomes.

General and Administrative expenses also surged to $12.4 million compared to $4.9 million in the prior year, suggesting escalating operational costs and potential inefficiencies.

When are the topline results for the INDIGO trial expected?

The topline results from the INDIGO trial in Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease are expected around year-end 2025.

What is the status of the MoonStone trial?

The MoonStone trial in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis is concluding enrollment, with topline results expected early in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What are Zenas BioPharma's financials as of March 31, 2025?

Zenas reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $314.2 million, expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026.

Who are the new leaders at Zenas BioPharma?

Lisa von Moltke, M.D., is the new Head of Research and Development, and Haley Laken, Ph.D., is the new Chief Scientific Officer.

What is obexelimab's mechanism of action?

Obexelimab is designed to inhibit B cell function by binding both CD19 and FcγRIIb without depleting these cells.

$ZBIO insiders have traded $ZBIO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON O JR MOULDER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 80,000 shares for an estimated $867,025 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TING XIAO purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,600

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZBIO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

WALTHAM, Mass., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of therapies for autoimmune diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided recent corporate updates.





“We are pleased with the continued momentum of our obexelimab program across ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials, for which we expect to report topline results later this year from trials in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis and IgG4-RD,” said Lonnie Moulder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zenas. “With a strengthened team following the recent additions of Lisa and Haley, we are well positioned to execute on our clinical trials and advance obexelimab as a differentiated B cell inhibitor with a potentially safer, more potent and convenient profile for patients.”







Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD):



Advanced the Phase 3 INDIGO trial, a global registration-directed, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of obexelimab in patients with IgG4-RD. INDIGO is the largest clinical trial conducted in patients living with IgG4-RD to date. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Zenas completed the target enrollment of the INDIGO trial and expects to report topline results from the INDIGO trial around year-end 2025.







Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (RMS):



Patient screening concluding with the final subject expected to be enrolled in early-June in the Phase 2 MoonStone trial, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of obexelimab in patients with RMS. The Company expects to report topline results from this trial, including the 12-week primary endpoint results, early in the fourth quarter of 2025.







Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE):



Continued enrolling in the Phase 2 SunStone trial, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of obexelimab in patients with SLE. Zenas expects to complete enrollment in this trial by year-end 2025 and report topline results in mid-2026.













Beyond progress with obexelimab, during the first quarter and more recently, the Company:







Strengthened its leadership team by appointing Lisa von Moltke, M.D., as Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer, and Haley Laken, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. von Moltke brings over 30 years of U.S. and international drug development experience spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, early- and late-stage clinical development, and commercialization at large and emerging growth companies. Dr. Laken brings over 25 years of leadership experience in research, development operations, research and development strategy and business development.







Out-licensed regional rights to its thyroid eye disease program, including ZB001, an insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (anti-IGF-1R) monoclonal antibody, to Zai Lab (Zai). Zenas received an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties in the future, as consideration for an exclusive sublicense to Zai to develop and commercialize ZB001 and related programs in Greater China.













First quarter 2025 financial results









As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents and investments was $314.2 million. The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments, as of March 31, 2025, will fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2026.







License and collaboration revenue was $10.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, related to the one-time non-refundable upfront cash payment received in connection with the sublicense agreement with Zai. The Company did not recognize any license and collaboration revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.







Research and development (R&D) expenses were $34.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $22.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase of $12.3 million in R&D expenses primarily relates to an increase in costs related to the clinical development and manufacturing of obexelimab.







General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase of $7.5 million in G&A expenses was due to an increase in personnel costs, including stock-based compensation expenses, pre-commercialization activities including hiring and other expenses including costs associated with operating as a public company.







Net loss was $33.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $27.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.













About Obexelimab







Obexelimab is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. This unique mechanism of action and self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease.





Obexelimab has been evaluated in five completed clinical trials in a total of 198 patients who received obexelimab either as an intravenous infusion or as a subcutaneous injection. Obexelimab was well tolerated and demonstrated clinical activity across these five clinical trials, providing the Company an initial clinical proof of concept for obexelimab as a potent B cell inhibitor for the treatment of patients living with certain autoimmune diseases. Currently, Zenas is conducting multiple Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of obexelimab in several autoimmune diseases including Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease, Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.







About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.







Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas' lead product candidate, obexelimab, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. We believe that obexelimab's unique mechanism of action and self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease.



www.zenasbio.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



Forward looking statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the timing and results of ongoing and future clinical trials, including expectations on the timing of reporting INDIGO trial topline results, the last patient to be enrolled in and the 12-week primary endpoint data for the MoonStone trial and the anticipated timing of completing enrollment and reporting topline results for the SunStone trial; its growth strategy; and cash runway guidance. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Company’s limited operating history, incurrence of substantial losses since the Company’s inception and anticipation of incurring substantial and increasing losses for the foreseeable future; the Company’s need for substantial additional financing to achieve the Company’s goals; the uncertainty of clinical development, which is lengthy and expensive, and characterized by uncertain outcomes, and risks related to additional costs or delays in completing, or failing to complete, the development and commercialization of the Company’s current product candidates or any future product candidates; delays or difficulties in the enrollment and dosing of patients in clinical trials; the impact of any significant adverse events or undesirable side effects caused by the Company’s product candidates; potential competition, including from large and specialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, many of which already have approved therapies in the Company’s current indications; the Company’s ability to realize the benefits of the Company’s current or future collaborations or licensing arrangements and ability to successfully consummate future partnerships; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval to commercialize any product candidate in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and the risk that any such approval may be for a more narrow indication than the Company seeks; the Company’s dependence on the services of the Company’s senior management and other clinical and scientific personnel, and the Company’s ability to retain these individuals or recruit additional management or clinical and scientific personnel; the Company’s ability to grow the Company’s organization, and manage the Company’s growth and expansion of the Company’s operations; risks related to the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates, which is complex, and the risk that the Company’s third-party manufacturers may encounter difficulties in production; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for the Company’s product candidates or any future product candidates the Company may develop; the Company’s reliance on third parties to conduct the Company’s preclinical studies and clinical trials; the Company’s compliance with the Company’s obligations under the licenses granted to the Company by others, for the rights to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; significant political, trade, regulatory developments, including changes in relations between the U.S. and China; risks related to the operations of the Company’s suppliers, many of which are located outside of the United States, including the Company’s current sole contract manufacturing organization for drug substance and drug product, WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited, which is located in China; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as well as other information we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are inherently uncertain, speak only as of the date of this press release and may prove incorrect. These statements are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and while the Company believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that the Company has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, these forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as guarantees of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, the Company operates in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and management cannot predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.





The Zenas BioPharma word mark, logo mark, and the “lightning bolt” design are trademarks of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. or its affiliated companies.











Zenas BioPharma, Inc.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in thousands except share and per share amounts)













Unaudited





















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024















Revenue:

































License and collaboration revenue









$





10,000













$





—













Total revenue













10,000

















—













Operating expenses:

































Research and development













34,915

















22,645













General and administrative













12,415

















4,933













Total operating expenses













47,330

















27,578













Loss from operations













(37,330





)













(27,578





)









Other income (expense), net:

































Other income (expense), net













3,552

















(222





)









Total other income (expense), net













3,552

















(222





)









Income tax benefit













205

















—













Net loss to common stockholders









$





(33,573





)









$





(27,800





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted









$





(0.80





)









$





(17.89





)









Weighted-average common stock outstanding - basic and diluted













41,800,802

















1,554,087



























































Zenas BioPharma, Inc.













SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA











(in thousands)









Unaudited







































March 31,





















2025



















Cash, cash equivalents and investments









$





314,214













Working capital













268,675













Total assets













333,766













Accumulated deficit













(420,964





)









Total stockholders’ equity













284,317



































Investor and Media Contact:







Argot Partners







Zenas@argotpartners.com





