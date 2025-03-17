News & Insights

Zenas BioPharma Appoints Lisa Von Moltke As CMO

March 17, 2025 — 07:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (ZBIO), Monday announced the appointment of Lisa von Moltke as the company's Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer.

Most recently, von Moltke served as CMO at Seres Therapeutics with functional oversight of clinical development, sciences and operations, and regulatory and medical affairs.

Friday, Zenas's stock closed at $8.25, down 5.50 percent on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
