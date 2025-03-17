Zenas BioPharma Appoints Lisa Von Moltke As CMO

(RTTNews) - Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (ZBIO), Monday announced the appointment of Lisa von Moltke as the company's Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer.

Most recently, von Moltke served as CMO at Seres Therapeutics with functional oversight of clinical development, sciences and operations, and regulatory and medical affairs.

Friday, Zenas's stock closed at $8.25, down 5.50 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.