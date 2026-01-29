Zelman & Assoc Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Fintel reports that on January 29, 2026, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.43% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Williams-Sonoma is $202.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $143.59 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.43% from its latest reported closing price of $205.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Williams-Sonoma is 8,801MM, an increase of 11.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.77, a decrease of 18.34% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams-Sonoma. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSM is 0.27%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 124,062K shares. The put/call ratio of WSM is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,136K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,145K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 19.90% over the last quarter.

Blackhill Capital holds 7,702K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,726K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 2.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,966K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,554K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,531K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 9.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,491K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 6.47% over the last quarter.

