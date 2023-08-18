Zelman & Assoc Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.24% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is 95.97. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.24% from its latest reported closing price of 89.49.

The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is 16,313MM, an increase of 0.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWK is 0.23%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 165,293K shares. The put/call ratio of SWK is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,673K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,728K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,432K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 43.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,575K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 2.27% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 4,025K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 3,907K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,005K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 63.50% over the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

