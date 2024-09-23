Zelman & Assoc Upgrades Lennar (LEN)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.45% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lennar is $184.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.45% from its latest reported closing price of $182.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar is 30,164MM, a decrease of 17.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEN is 0.31%, an increase of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 256,516K shares. The put/call ratio of LEN is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,201K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,430K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 8,973K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,962K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,207K shares , representing a decrease of 40.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 91.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,038K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,110K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 16.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,285K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,228K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 16.76% over the last quarter.

Lennar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

