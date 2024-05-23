Zelman & Assoc Upgrades Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) from Underperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hovnanian Enterprises. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOV is 0.10%, an increase of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 3,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 224K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 11.13% over the last quarter.

NEFZX - Loomis Sayles Strategic Income Fund holds 208K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 144K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing a decrease of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 36.55% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 130K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 37.32% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 130K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing a decrease of 20.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 48.68% over the last quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.