Zelman & Assoc Upgrades Dream Finders Homes (DFH)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.19% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dream Finders Homes is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.19% from its latest reported closing price of 30.17.

The projected annual revenue for Dream Finders Homes is 3,358MM, a decrease of 11.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Finders Homes. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 15.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFH is 0.20%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.09% to 29,521K shares. The put/call ratio of DFH is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,266K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,990K shares , representing a decrease of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 14.04% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,982K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares , representing a decrease of 23.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 29.29% over the last quarter.

Arcus Capital Partners holds 2,061K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares , representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,589K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares , representing an increase of 16.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 1.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 637K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 40.74% over the last quarter.

Dream Finders Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dream Finders Homes was founded by CEO, Patrick Zalupski, in 2008. Dream Finders Homes is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes closed over 3,150 homes in 2020, an increase of 54% over the homes closed in 2019. The Company increased new home sales over 95% in 2020 when compared 2019. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model.

