Zelman & Assoc Upgrades Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.05% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carlisle Companies is $459.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $424.20 to a high of $504.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.05% from its latest reported closing price of $347.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carlisle Companies is 7,500MM, an increase of 49.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlisle Companies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL is 0.29%, an increase of 15.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 52,033K shares. The put/call ratio of CSL is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,524K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares , representing a decrease of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 24.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,467K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 19.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,419K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,362K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,194K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 23.06% over the last quarter.

Carlisle Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

