Zelman & Assoc Upgrades Carlisle Companies (BMV:CSL1)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for Carlisle Companies (BMV:CSL1) from Underperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlisle Companies. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL1 is 0.31%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 68,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,524K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares , representing a decrease of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL1 by 24.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,467K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL1 by 19.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,419K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL1 by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,362K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL1 by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,194K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL1 by 23.06% over the last quarter.

