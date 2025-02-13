Zelman & Assoc Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for AvalonBay Communities is $243.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of $217.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AvalonBay Communities is 3,008MM, an increase of 1.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,568 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvalonBay Communities. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVB is 0.46%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.27% to 155,018K shares. The put/call ratio of AVB is 5.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 6,815K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,600K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,688K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,591K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 54.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,504K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,815K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,144K shares , representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Avalonbay Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado.

