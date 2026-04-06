Zelman & Assoc Initiates Coverage of Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Zelman & Assoc initiated coverage of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.08% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Smith Douglas Homes is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.08% from its latest reported closing price of $13.49 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Smith Douglas Homes is 1,046MM, an increase of 7.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith Douglas Homes. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 49.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDHC is 0.01%, an increase of 90.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.52% to 9,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,469K shares representing 16.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 1,433K shares representing 15.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 40.59%.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,250K shares representing 13.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,177K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 816K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 4.75% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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