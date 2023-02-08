Zelman & Assoc Initiates Coverage of Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) with Hold Recommendation

On February 7, 2023, Zelman & Assoc initiated coverage of Beacon Roofing Supply with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.79% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beacon Roofing Supply is $71.09. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.79% from its latest reported closing price of $60.35.

The projected annual revenue for Beacon Roofing Supply is $8,621MM, an increase of 2.46%. The projected annual EPS is $6.25, an increase of 7.04%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 14,983,387 shares representing 23.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,878,067 shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 34.33% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,711,701 shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,374,493 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147,741 shares, representing a decrease of 32.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,794,826 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722,926 shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 23.51% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,762,903 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689,713 shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beacon Roofing Supply. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BECN is 0.2588%, a decrease of 2.6704%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 74,262K shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online.

