Zelman & Assoc Initiates Coverage of eXp World Holdings (EXPI) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Zelman & Assoc initiated coverage of eXp World Holdings (NasdaqGM:EXPI) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.65% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for eXp World Holdings is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 98.65% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for eXp World Holdings is 6,634MM, an increase of 39.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in eXp World Holdings. This is an decrease of 141 owner(s) or 33.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPI is 0.03%, an increase of 21.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.11% to 64,397K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPI is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,657K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,419K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 55.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,258K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares , representing a decrease of 27.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,205K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares , representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 11.78% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,788K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares , representing an increase of 15.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 1.78% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.