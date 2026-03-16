Zelman & Assoc Initiates Coverage of Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, Zelman & Assoc initiated coverage of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Equity LifeStyle Properties is $70.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.12 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of $67.46 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Equity LifeStyle Properties is 1,645MM, an increase of 6.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity LifeStyle Properties. This is an decrease of 412 owner(s) or 39.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELS is 0.23%, an increase of 31.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.52% to 218,377K shares. The put/call ratio of ELS is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,949K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares , representing an increase of 75.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 106.89% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 10,614K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,367K shares , representing an increase of 21.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 26.95% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,844K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,388K shares , representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 2.55% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,749K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,808K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,662K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,824K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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