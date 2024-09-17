Zelman & Assoc Downgrades Beazer Homes USA (LSE:0HMG)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Zelman & Assoc downgraded their outlook for Beazer Homes USA (LSE:0HMG) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.53% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Beazer Homes USA is 37.90 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36.30 GBX to a high of 41.82 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.53% from its latest reported closing price of 33.68 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beazer Homes USA is 2,221MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beazer Homes USA. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HMG is 0.14%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 30,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 3,087K shares representing 10.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares , representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HMG by 3.65% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,660K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,660K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 933K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 681K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HMG by 13.11% over the last quarter.

