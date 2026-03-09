BioTech

Zelluna Collaborates With Etcembly For AI-enabled TCR Engineering Based On ZI-MA4-1, Stock Up

March 09, 2026 — 07:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Zelluna ASA (ZLNA.OL), a company focused on allogeneic off-the-shelf T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer or TCR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, Monday announced a collaboration with Etcembly Ltd., a biotechnology company that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse large amounts of data on immune receptors through its proprietary platform, EMLy.

The collaboration will focus on engineering high-affinity, tumour-specific TCRs targeting KKLC1, a validated cancer antigen expressed in multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumours.

Etcembly's EMLy enables the design and engineering of optimised T cell receptors through computational modelling before they are tested in the laboratory.

The partnership is built on Zelluna's lead T cell receptor candidate, ZI-MA4-1, designed to recognise the cancer antigen MAGE-A4, found in many solid cancers, including lung, ovarian, head and neck cancers, and sarcomas.

The engineered receptors will be fully owned by Zelluna and developed for use within Zelluna's proprietary TCR-NK platform.

Currently, In-vitro data demonstrating safety, specificity, and functional activity are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

