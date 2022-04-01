Zellmer to become new head of VW's Skoda - sources

Jan C. Schwartz Reuters
Jason Hovet Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Skoda, part of Germany's Volkswagen, appoint Klaus Zellmer as its new boss, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Zellmer is to succeed Thomas Schaefer as head of the Czech carmaker, and an announcement will be made on Monday, the people said.

Skoda was not immediately available for comment and Volkswagen declined to comment.

